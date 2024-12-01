Bayt.com Unveils Insights on UAE's Growing Appeal as a Top Destination for MENA Job Seekers

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) United Arab Emirates, 29 November 2024: As the UAE continues to attract an influx of professionals from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), recent data from Bayt.com’s comprehensive studies highlight why the country is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for employment. The UAE’s economic growth, robust job market, and innovative business landscape are key factors drawing talent to its shores, establishing the nation as a pivotal employment hub in the region.

The findings from the Employee Loyalty in the MENA Survey by Baytreveal that 55% of employees have been with their current company for four years or more, demonstrating a high level of job market stability. A notable 68% of employees also reported feeling proud of their organization’s products and services, while 54% would actively recommend their workplace to others. These findings highlight the high level of employee engagement and satisfaction, where at least three in five employees feel loyal to their current employers. Furthermore, 38% stated they would stay in their current organization for an extended period, even if other companies offered higher salaries. This highlights the strength of employee retention companies in the UAE enjoy in the country.

Additionally, the Entrepreneurship in MENA Survey by Baythighlights that self-employment and entrepreneurial ventures are on the rise in the region, and the UAE has become a preferred base for many aspiring entrepreneurs. According to the survey, 39% of respondents expressed a desire to be self-employed, meaning the UAE ranks highly as a choice location due to its supportive regulatory framework and access to global markets. The survey also found that 46% of currently employed respondents are contemplating launching their own business, driven by factors such as personal fulfillment (45%) and freedom to balance work and life (43%). While 55% in the MENA region cited financial constraints as a barrier to establishing their own ventures, nearly half of the respondents believe the governments’ recent steps to ease business setup regulations have positively impacted the entrepreneurial landscape.





