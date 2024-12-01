GCC Nations' Stances On Palestinian Cause Firm: Al Khulaifi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi affirmed that the stances of GCC countries, leaders and peoples, on the Palestinian cause are firm and stemming from the belief in the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on all their national soil.

Addressing the opening session of the 11th Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Forum, organised by the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies yesterday, he explained that the relationship between the GCC countries and the Palestinian cause is not a recent development, but rather an extension of a long history of support and solidarity that began with the establishment of these countries and still continues.

The stances of the Gulf states, leadership and peoples, have always remained firm and steadfast, stemming from the belief in the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their entire national soil, he said.

Since the beginning of this relationship, the Gulf states have opened their doors giving Palestinians a safe haven and opportunities to work and contribute to their development, he said, adding that the deep human ties between the Palestinian people and the Gulf peoples have contributed to supporting various areas of development, and they have left indelible marks in building institutions and infrastructure.

Such ties have also formed humanitarian and cultural bridges that have strengthened the ties between the Gulf peoples and the Palestinian people and made them brothers who share with us the journey of growth and prosperity.

Al Khulaifi pointed out that the Palestinian cause will always remain the focus of attention of Arab and Islamic countries, expressing his certainty that the Arab nation carries this cause in its conscience and is doing everything in its power to enhance the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people. GCC countries will spare no effort in harnessing all capabilities to support the Palestinian people and their steadfastness in the face of the Israeli occupation that threatens their existence and rights.

He also noted that the Arab and Islamic peoples are fully aware that the stability and security of the region are closely linked to a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian cause, so their support for this just cause is not just a religious or national duty, but rather a humanitarian and moral commitment.

His Excellency touched on the developments in the Palestinian issue and the displacement, genocide and settlement projects, saying that the Israeli settlement project in Palestine has been going against the course of history since its birth, and the campaigns of genocide and displacement of the Palestinian people for more than half a century have only strengthened their determination to hold to their land. The steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the growing human awareness have consolidated the rights of this oppressed people on their land, he stressed.