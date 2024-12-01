QNB sees bright economic outlook for Indonesia

(MENAFN) Qatar National Bank (QNB) projects a positive economic outlook for Indonesia, caused by a pro-business government focused on continuity, favorable demographics, a robust fiscal framework, as well as a solid pipeline of infrastructure and capital plans.



In the report, QNB underscored three main factors behind this optimism, despite headwinds including increasing US protectionism as well as fluctuating commodity prices.



The initial is Indonesia's demographics, which act as a long-term driver of development.



The population remains to develop increasingly, and this demographic push is estimated to fuel economic extension for decades to come.



The report states that with Indonesia's relatively young population, the figure of working-age people is expected to develop faster than the figure of dependents, making a demographic dividend.



This happens when the percentage of the working-age population (15 to 64 years) exceeds that of non-working-age groups.

