Why Mannivakkam Near Vandalur Is Becoming A Homebuyer's Haven: Real Estate Soars With Connectivity And IT Growth

The localities around Vandalur are witnessing rapid growth in real estate, driven by significant developments in the IT sector and an enhanced road network. Among these, the nearby locality of Mannivakkam stands out as a prime beneficiary. Strategically situated at the node of Vandalur, Mannivakkam enjoys direct connectivity to major road networks such as GST Road, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Chennai Bypass Road, and the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, ensuring seamless in all directions. Additionally, the locality offers access to all major transit modes, including air, rail, and road, making it highly accessible. This advantageous location, coupled with ongoing infrastructure projects and proximity to key employment hubs, is fueling Mannivakkam's rapid development.



View of the National Highway road of Vandalur close to Mannivakkam, highlighting the area's rapid urbanization and growth as a key Real Estate hub



Infrastructure Transforming the Landscape

Vandalur is home to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, one of South India's largest transit hubs, which enhances intercity and interstate travel. The upcoming metro line to Kilambakkam will further improve connectivity to Chennai's central business districts and IT corridors. Whereas, Manivakkam benefits from seamless access to ORR and the Oragadam–Vandalur Corridor, ensuring smooth travel to Bengaluru and other employment and industrial hubs. Located near Perungalathur, it is close to Shriram Gateway IT SEZ, Accenture, Capgemini and Infosys, as well as MEPZ in Tambaram and the Oragadam Industrial Belt, which hosts global giants like Renault-Nissan and Apollo Tyres.



New IT Parks: A Game Changer

The announcement of new IT parks in Vandalur, Mannivakkam, and Malayambakkam along the Outer Ring Road is set to redefine the real estate market. Combined with already established IT hubs near the proximal Perungalathur like ZOHO, Accenture and Capgemini, these developments are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, driving demand for residents in the region.



Affordable and Balanced Living

Compared to the city's core areas, localities near Vandalur, such as Mannivakkam and Otteri Extension, offer cost-effective housing options with excellent appreciation potential, while providing the same benefits as central urban locations. These areas strike a perfect balance between urban conveniences and green, serene surroundings, making them increasingly sought after for a well-rounded lifestyle. Landmarks like the Arignar Anna Zoological Park and reputed schools, colleges, hospitals, and shopping centers are another benefit of family-friendly appeal.





Vasanth, an IT professional working near Vandalur ,

"I recently moved to Mannivakkam, and though I was initially skeptical, I now realize I have access to all the conveniences of city living. From the airport, railway network, and bus station to the metro, everything is within reach. Being located on GST Road allows me to travel effortlessly to all parts of the city, including the parallel ECR-OMR stretch. It truly feels like I'm living in the heart of Chennai."



The Hub of Opportunities

Mannivakkam are poised for significant growth, offering a range of real estate options such as residential plots, plotted communities - the new age investing in plots that offer world-class amenities within a secured community, apartments and villas. The strategic location, affordability, and proximity to key employment hubs, coupled with robust infrastructure and excellent connectivity, make them thriving real estate destinations. With growing IT and industrial developments, these areas present a perfect blend of accessibility, quality living, and future growth potential, making them ideal for both homebuyers, working professionals and investors.