(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has confirmed his acceptance of an invitation from Russian President Vladimir to participate in next year’s 80th anniversary celebrations of the defeat of Nazism. Fico stated on that Slovakia values the historical legacy of the fight against fascism and the pivotal role the Soviet Red played in it. He emphasized that it is only natural for the Slovak to be represented at Russia's May 9 celebrations.



This decision contrasts with the stance of most Western nations, who support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The U.S. and its allies have distanced themselves from Russia in various commemorations, such as the D-Day landings and the liberation of Auschwitz. Russia has long accused the West of manipulating historical narratives to serve political goals, particularly in relation to Baltic states that celebrate local forces allied with the Nazis against the USSR.



Fico has consistently criticized Western approaches to the Ukraine conflict and efforts to isolate Russia, previously stating in a Russian media interview that he intends to visit Moscow for Victory Day next May.



