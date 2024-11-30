PM Modi Holds Discussions On Policing, Security-Related Issues At DG-IG Conference In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the top brass of officers from across the country on Saturday held a threadbare discussion on various issues related to policing and security of the nation on the second day of the 59th DG-IG here.

"Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security," PM Modi wrote on X and also shared photographs of the meeting.

PM Modi on Saturday attended the three-day DGP conference which was inaugurated by HM Amit Shah on November 29.

At the meeting, the chiefs of police forces from all states and other central security agencies are deliberating on various aspects to chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics, Cyber Crime and Economic Security.

As per reports, the delegates will also review the progress in implementation of the new Criminal Laws and initiatives and best practices in policing in their respective states.

Earlier, the Home Minister while inaugurating the event on Friday underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047 and becoming the third-largest economy by 2027.

The Home Minister had also emphasised on focusing on emerging security challenges along the Eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing.

He also called for taking initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero tolerance policy.

HM Shah further added that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is building its police force as an apparatus capable of both securing the nation against new-age challenges and addressing the root causes of crime and terrorism.

He noted that the DG-IG Conference serves as a knowledge-sharing platform to fortify policing in every state through collaboration.

Notably, PM Modi, Home Minister Shah reached Bhubaneswar on November 29 to attend the three-day DG-IG conference from November 29 to December 1.