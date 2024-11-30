عربي


Nine-Month Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Zvaigzdes For 2024


11/30/2024 9:15:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, AB“Pieno žvaigždės” sales revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 159.2 million, or 4.1% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2023 was EUR 153.0 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 16.7 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 18.2 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 11.5 million. In the first nine months of 2023, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 12.6 million.


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment

  • 2024_q3_en_eur_solo_ias

