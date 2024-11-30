Hosting GCC Summit Mirrors Commitments To Backing Shared Path -- Kuwait's Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's hosting the 45th GCC Summit due on Sunday, tomorrow, reflects its firm commitment to supporting the council's shared path and boosting the Gulf unity, Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad said on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Sheikh Sabah Nasser said the Summit comes at an accurate time, which requires further coordination and cooperation among member states to face regional and international challenges.

He stressed the need of exerting efforts to enhance security and stability, and meet aspirations of Gulf nations toward further progress and prosperity.

The Kuwaiti ambassador expressed confidence that the Summit would have key decisions to foster Gulf integration in different fields.

Under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in the support of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwait would continue its constructive role in backing shared Gulf action and meeting aspirations of the region's nations, he made clear.

Sheikh Sabah Nasser underlined the necessity of concerted Gulf efforts, in light of ongoing conditions, to enhance solidarity and achieve joint interest of GCC nations. (end)

kns







MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941278