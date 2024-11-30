After ₹20 Lakh Stir, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Has A ₹30 Update

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after Zomato Managing Director and CEO Deepinder Goyal posted a job vacancy for Chief of Staff with an unusual requirement, food delivery has launched a special Black Friday deal for its premium membership, Zomato Gold.



Unlike the recruitment offer for the Chief of Staff, customers do not have to pay ₹20 lakhs to get a Zomato membership. Rather, they can get a six-month membership for just ₹30.

The offer is only valid for this weekend.

Zomato in an advertisement said, "Update from CEO, no need to pay us ₹20 lakhs just pay us ₹30. Get Zomato Gold , 3+3 months at ₹30, only for this weekend. Issued in public interest by chief of staff, marketing."

The food delivery platform's latest advertisement refers to its Chief of Staff recruitment debate on social media platforms.

Over a week ago, Deepinder Goyal posted a job role for a“Chief of Staff”. The interested candidates were asked to pay an opportunity“fee” of ₹20 lakh to the food delivery giant and will receive no pay for the first year of employment.

“I am looking for a chief of staff for myself,” Goyal posted on LinkedIn. His post sparked a debate on social media. He later clarified that the candidates will not have to pay ₹20 lakhs.

The Zomato Gold offer is available to all Zomato app users. It includes free delivery on orders worth over ₹199 from restaurants within a 7 km radius and up to 30 per cent discount on more than 20,000 partner restaurants across India.

Customers can identify such restaurants by checking the gold label on the restaurant cards. However, free delivery will not be applicable at a few restaurants that manage their own deliveries.

If you already have a Zomato gold membership, its validity will be extended to six months after you subscribe to it during the Black Friday offer. If you do not have a gold membership, you can get it for six months at ₹30 this weekend.