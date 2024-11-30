Otokar inks agreement to supply army automobiles value USD912M to Romanian Defense Ministry

(MENAFN) A Turkish auto and defense company, Otokar, has inked a deal with the Romanian Defense Ministry firm Romtehnica to army automobiles that value 4.3 billion Romanian ron (nearly USD912.5 million).



Based on a media release from Otokar, the firm will supply the Romanian Defense Ministry with 1,059 of 4x4 tactical wheeled light armored automobiles called ‘Cobra II’, according to the deal inked on Wednesday.



The first batch of 278 vehicles will be delivered in Turkey, while the rest will be produced in Romania.



Batches are arranged to start in the last quarter of 2025 and will be finalized in deliveries through the upcoming five years.



The contracting authority asked the firm to discuss on October 4, after the finalization of the technical evaluation, sector tests, as well as commercial evaluation processes.

