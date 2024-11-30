Empowering Youth & Fostering Innovation Crucial For Viksit Bharat: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 30 (IANS) Empowering the youth of the country with research and also fostering innovation is crucial for India in the run-up to Viksit Bharat in 2047, said Union Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

He said this at the 10th edition of India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024) in Guwahati, Assam, being held in association with Vijnana Bharathi, the nodal institute of the event being CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

The four-day festival aims to popularise science and across diverse communities.

At the event, he also launched a centralised platform that will act as a repository for content related to science, technology, and innovation.

The India Science, Technology & Innovation (ISTI) portal will provide access to valuable information on fellowships, scholarships, funding opportunities, and startup initiatives, enabling students, scientists, researchers, youth, and the public to explore and leverage opportunities within the country.

Launching the platform, Singh said that the country has in the last 10 years seen a significant transformation in startups, biotechnology, space technology, and quantum science.

“India's remarkable growth story is deeply rooted in its advancements in science, technology, and innovation. Over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have seen a profound transformation across sectors -- from the rise of start-ups to revolutionary breakthroughs in biotechnology, space technology, and quantum science,” said Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology.

“As we approach India@2047, empowering youth and fostering innovation is key. Initiatives like the National Research Foundation and the bio-economy revolution are driving India toward self-reliance and global leadership, with young innovators leading the way,” he added.

IISF 2024is expected to attract over 8,000 delegates, researchers, and leading scientific organisations, along with an additional 10,000 students from schools and colleges, fostering collaboration and innovation across disciplines.

The event will also feature exhibitions, workshops, and interactive sessions, making IISF 2024 a beacon of inspiration, bridging science, society, and innovation in a meaningful way.