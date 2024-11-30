Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the prices for the month of December.

The fuel prices for Super- and Premium- grade and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced at QR1.90 per litre while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in December.

Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.

The of and started pegging the fuel prices to the international and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.