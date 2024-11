CCTV+: The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue Across World Civilizations' Documentary To Premier

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired.

A representation of cultural exchanges between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.

The documentary not only shows the wonderful moments of this series of activities, but also makes the audience full of confidence in the second Liangzhu Forum.

This event was organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and Zhejiang Media Group. It was hosted by the Overseas Center, or ZTV-World, of Zhejiang Media Group and was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, among other institutions.

SOURCE CCTV+

