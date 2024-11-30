Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Over Two Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 30 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be relatively cold almost nationwide and pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).In its report, the department said the weather Sunday will be sunny and relatively cold almost countrywide, and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.The weather on Monday will be relatively cold over the high mountainous areas and moderate in the plains and desert areas, while it will be slightly warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.On Tuesday, mercury will drop slightly, and the weather will be relatively cold, and pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 18 degrees Celsius, and a low of 6? at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 24? during the day, sliding to 11? at night.