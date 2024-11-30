Bangladesh: Bank Accounts Of Chinmoy Krishna Das, 16 Others Frozen, Hindu Temple Vandalized In Chattogram 10 Updates
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the recent tension over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das , the Bangladesh government ordered the freezing of bank accounts linked to 17 individuals associated ISKCON. According to Prothom Alo, the account of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das will also be freezed. Catch all the latest developments here:
The Bangladesh financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) issued directives to banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending transactions on these accounts for 30 days. The BFIU, part of the Central Bangladesh Bank, instructed banks to provide updated transaction statements for the accounts associated with these individuals, including those related to their businesses, within the next three working days. Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob on Friday in Bangladesh's Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges. Also Read
The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24 reported. "A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying. Also Read
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities. On the other hand, Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.
