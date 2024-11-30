(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loose Bee Launches“Business Beats”: The World's First Easy Listening Dance Album to Enhance Business Acumen

- Peter Gunn - Co FounderLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loose Bee, the trailblazing music production company, is excited to announce the release of“Business Beats” today, 30th November 2024, as the world's first full and comprehensive easy listening dance album designed to improve the mental game of business. Whether commuting, relaxing, or engaging in regular listening, this album aims to enhance the focus and approach of any business person, ultimately leading to improved business acumen.Following the successful launches of Loose Bee's“Queen's Gambit” and“Fairway Vibes” albums, which targeted the world's 600 million chess players and over 60 million golfers respectively, Loose Bee now turns its attention to the global business community. With hundreds of millions of business-focused individuals worldwide,“Business Beats” offers a unique and accessible way to enhance their skills through regularly listening to easy listening music.This first album on the subject features 28 tracks, each focusing on a different aspect of business, guiding listeners through various points of focus:1. Startup Symphony2. Budget Boogie3. Marketing Melody4. Sales Serenade5. Leadership Lullaby6. Measure To Manage7. Written In Ink8. Due Diligence Dance9. Read The Room10. The Core11. Cash Is King12. Black Swan Blues13. An Extra 2 Per Cent14. Fair And Kind15. Teamwork Tune16. Customer Care Chorus17. Innovation Interlude18. Networking Notes19. Productivity Pop20. Ethics Ensemble21. Negotiation Nocturne22. Trust But Verify23. Digital Dynamics24. Branding Ballad25. Risk Rhapsody26. Global Groove27. Sustainability Song28. Growth GroovePeter Gunn, co-founder of Loose Bee, commented,“Just as we did for chess and golf, which are going down very well with listeners who attest to game improvement, we are confident that regular listening to 'Business Beats' will have the same positive outcome for improving the skills and acumen of the hundreds of millions of business-minded individuals."“Business Beats” is now available for "FREE" on popular music streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, making it easily accessible to business professionals everywhere.For more information, please contact:Loose Bee Email: ...,Web:Spotify/YouTube/Apple – Search Loose BeeYOU CAN PRE-SAVE THE RELEASE VIA LOOSE BEE's DISTRIBUTION PARTNER HERE:Business Beats Pre-SaveAbout Loose Bee Loose Bee is an independent collaboration of song writers and artists pioneering music production dedicated to creating innovative and impactful music experiences across many genres and activities. With a main focus where appropriate on enhancing mental performance through music e.g. Business. Loose Bee continues to and will push the boundaries of what music can achieve.Peter GunnLoose Bee Music...Visit us on social media:YouTubeOther

