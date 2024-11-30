(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Loose Bee Launches“Business Beats”: The World's First Easy Listening Dance Album to Enhance Business Acumen
Just as for chess and golf, which are going down well with listeners who attest to game improvement, we are confident that regular listening to 'Business Beats' will have the same positive outcome”
- Peter Gunn - Co FounderLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loose Bee, the trailblazing music production company, is excited to announce the release of“Business Beats” today, 30th November 2024, as the world's first full and comprehensive easy listening dance album designed to improve the mental game of business. Whether commuting, relaxing, or engaging in regular listening, this album aims to enhance the focus and approach of any business person, ultimately leading to improved business acumen.
Following the successful launches of Loose Bee's“Queen's Gambit” and“Fairway Vibes” albums, which targeted the world's 600 million chess players and over 60 million golfers respectively, Loose Bee now turns its attention to the global business community. With hundreds of millions of business-focused individuals worldwide,“Business Beats” offers a unique and accessible way to enhance their skills through regularly listening to easy listening music.
This first album on the subject features 28 tracks, each focusing on a different aspect of business, guiding listeners through various points of focus:
1. Startup Symphony
2. Budget Boogie
3. Marketing Melody
4. Sales Serenade
5. Leadership Lullaby
6. Measure To Manage
7. Written In Ink
8. Due Diligence Dance
9. Read The Room
10. The Core
11. Cash Is King
12. Black Swan Blues
13. An Extra 2 Per Cent
14. Fair And Kind
15. Teamwork Tune
16. Customer Care Chorus
17. Innovation Interlude
18. Networking Notes
19. Productivity Pop
20. Ethics Ensemble
21. Negotiation Nocturne
22. Trust But Verify
23. Digital Dynamics
24. Branding Ballad
25. Risk Rhapsody
26. Global Groove
27. Sustainability Song
28. Growth Groove
Peter Gunn, co-founder of Loose Bee, commented,“Just as we did for chess and golf, which are going down very well with listeners who attest to game improvement, we are confident that regular listening to 'Business Beats' will have the same positive outcome for improving the skills and acumen of the hundreds of millions of business-minded individuals."
“Business Beats” is now available for "FREE" on popular music streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, making it easily accessible to business professionals everywhere.
