Matrix PR Continues Its 25-Year Legacy of Excellence with Iconic MEPRA Wins

From crisis communication to storytelling, Matrix PR sets new benchmarks in public relations



Dubai, UAE – 29th November 2024: Dubai-based boutique agency, Matrix Public Relations, has once again solidified its position as a trailblazer in the GCC communications landscape by winning multiple accolades at the 2024 Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards.



The agency walked away with one of the most sought-after awards - the prestigious Small Agency of the Year title, highlighting its expertise in crafting impactful strategies that help businesses and brands in the region build meaningful connections with their audiences.

The agency team also scooped another three prestigious campaign-specific honors, further underscoring its creative capabilities and strategic expertise in impactful strategies that help businesses and brands in the region build meaningful connections with corporate, brand, and crisis communications.



The MEPRA awards is a coveted platform that shines the spotlight on brilliant campaigning, the region’s best agencies, teams, and communication professionals. The annual event also honors strategic vision, exceptional client servicing, and the region’s best communication campaigns and PR practitioners. The 16th edition of the illustrious awards received over a staggering 770 entries competing for 53 categories and were judged by a distinguished panel of 130 industry leaders and veterans.



Trophy Haul



This year’s awards celebrated the region’s best in public relations, and Matrix PR stood to be counted as a top contender. Among its highly celebrated campaigns was a crisis communications strategy for a leading tech brand that effectively safeguarded the tech leader's reputation during one of its most turbulent periods, helping the company achieve remarkable growth and success. The campaign clinched Gold in the Best Crisis Communications/Issues Management Strategy category.

Matrix PR also demonstrated its versatility and storytelling finesse with "One Zurich Blue Sofa. Countless Dreams," a campaign for Zurich Middle East that earned a Silver in the Financial Services Campaign category. Meanwhile, its Century Financial PR Revolution campaign, which highlighted the critical role of financial literacy in empowering communities and driving societal progress, earned a Bronze for Best Corporate Reputation Campaign.



Speaking at the sidelines of the black-tie gala held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, last evening, Ms. Hilmarie Hutchison, CEO of Matrix PR, expressed her delight at the recognition, saying, “These momentous recognitions reflect the passion, creativity, and unmatched commitment our team brings to every client project. We’re proud to support regional businesses and brands with impactful communication strategies that deliver real results. Our mission has always been to create communication strategies that inspire, connect, and drive change.”



Creating meaningful collaborations



Matrix PR’s achievements reinforce its reputation as a trusted and credible communications partner for businesses seeking to navigate the GCC’s dynamic markets. By blending creativity with robust strategies, the agency continues to empower brands to build lasting connections with their audiences while driving measurable success.



“As the region’s business landscape continues to evolve, the importance of effective communication cannot be overstated. Our well-deserved success at the MEPRA Awards is a testament to the Matrix PR team’s ability to adapt to the shifting needs of our clients, helping them thrive and scale up amidst emerging challenges and opportunities,” noted Hutchison.



From delivering crisis communication strategies that restore trust to crafting narratives that resonate with communities, Matrix PR’s award-winning campaigns showcased the transformative power of emotional public relations. With these latest accolades, Matrix PR cements its position as a beacon of excellence in the GCC’s public relations landscape, offering a blueprint for success to businesses seeking to make an indelible mark in the region.



