Up To 90 Per Cent Off Fashion, Electronics, Home, And More: Dubai's 3 Day Super Sale Unveils Spectacular Offers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai's much-awaited 3 Day Super Sale has been extended by an extra day to mark Eid Al Etihad 53, giving shoppers a thrilling four days to bag unbeatable discounts

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 29 November 2024: There's no better time to

shop for the season's biggest offers than with the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) , which returns to the city from 29 November to 2 December – this time with the exciting addition of an extra day to mark Eid Al Etihad 53. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) , residents and visitors can bag unbeatable bargains of up to 90 per cent off at over 500 top brands across more than 3,000 outlets.

Leading local and global brands are bringing the best shopping celebration to the city,

spanning everything from fashion, beauty, and accessories, to home, kitchen, electronics, toys, and much more.

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands. Here are some brands to look out for...

FASHION

With the city's perfect weather for the season in full swing, now is the time to refresh wardrobes and kit out the whole family with the best bargains on clothing. Fashion-savvy shoppers can bag enormous savings at Sacoor Brothers with up to a whopping 90 per cent, as well as at Michael Kors with up to 50 per cent across its iconic collections. River Island shoppers can enjoy 40 per cent off all items, exclusive buy-two-get-one-free deals, and many more exciting ways to save, along with scratch-and-win opportunities, and special offers for AURA app users. Kiabi is offering a variety of price reductions, and LC Waikiki is inviting shoppers to refresh their wardrobe with 30 per cent off on stylish essentials.

ACCESSORIES, WATCHES, and JEWELLERY

It's not just clothing on offer at astounding prices – 3DSS is helping shoppers upgrade their style from head to toe with amazing deals on footwear and accessories as well. Shoppers can take advantage of thrilling deals with SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker offering dazzling discounts of up to 70 per cent, Rivoli Eyezone giving shoppers up to 60 per cent off on chic eyewear, and Kipling slashing prices by 50 per cent on all items. CHARLES & KEITH is marking down select styles by 40 per cent, while Pandora is adding a touch of elegance with 25 per cent off on select pieces

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

For just four days, shoppers can indulge in incredible deals on renowned beauty brands, premium wellness products, makeup, and fragrances, and much more. Highlights include KIKO Milano 's sensational buy-3-get-3-free offer and The Body Shop 's dazzling deals of 25-75 per cent off coupled with various other exclusive savings. Watsons is giving shoppers the chance to save up to half price on selected products, and avail many more special offers; while Sephora 's show-stopping discounts of 30-70 per cent on sought-after favorites are simply too good not to miss.

HOME & KITCHEN

Some of the city's best loved furnishing brands are helping shoppers update their homes, kitchens, gardens, and interiors thanks to amazing deals and huge savings of up to 75 per cent off across their stores, including Pottery Barn , ACE , and Jashanmal Home . Meanwhile, Home Centre is marking down its collections by up to 70 per cent, and Bloomr is offering shoppers savings of up to 50 per cent.

LEISURE & ELECTRONICS

Tech fanatics are in for a treat this 3DSS with up to 90 percent off a vast selection of electronics. From the latest smartphones and state-of-the-art laptops to TVs and innovative smart home devices, there's something for everyone. Shoppers can find spectacular savings at ECity with discounts ranging up to 90 per cent, at Virgin Megastore with price drops of up to 75 per cent, and at Geekay with several but-1-get-1-free offers and a variety of special promotions.

KIDS & TOYS

The perfect start to holiday season shopping, 3DSS is bringing families amazing deals on toys and children's items. From playful essentials to fun-filled gifts, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up for the festive season. Mamas & Papas is delighting shoppers with discounts of up to 50 per cent, while Early Learning Centre is offering several exciting promotions including a buy-2-for-99.