Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini Discusses Financial Cooperation With Jordan's Minister Of Finance

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, November 29, 2024

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, of State for Affairs, met today with H.E. Dr. Abdelhakim Shibli, Minister of Finance of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, at the Ministry's office in Dubai.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance cooperation in the financial sector and other areas of mutual interest between the two brotherly nations.

H.E. Al Hussaini welcomed Dr. Shibli to the UAE and extended his congratulations on his recent appointment as Minister of Finance for Jordan, wishing him every success in his role.

He emphasised the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan, noting the decades-long collaboration spanning economic, social, and cultural sectors.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Shibli commended the strength of the financial and economic relationship between the UAE and Jordan, expressing his aspirations to deepen collaboration in the financial sector in a manner that serves the shared interests of both nations.