PISQ Students Recognised

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four exceptional students from Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) have been recognised with the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards for the June 2024 exam series. Award Recipients: Uniba Wajid: Top in the World in English as a Second Language; Aayan Zeb: Best Across Four – 2nd Place in Qatar (Cambridge International AS Level); Mohammad Saleh Siddiqui: High Achievement in Pakistan Studies (Cambridge IGCSE); Azka Badar: High Achievement in Urdu as a Second Language (Cambridge IGCSE)

