PM Pledges Action As Death Toll Rises, Food And Fuel Shortages Worsen In Kurram

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Kurram district, Engineer Hamid Hussain, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the ongoing conflict in the region.



During the meeting, Hamid Hussain detailed the human toll and the hardships faced by the local population due to the ongoing violence. He said, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and promised swift action to establish lasting peace in Kurram."

Speaking to the media, Hamid Hussain emphasized the impact of the violence on the region's development, urging the public to stand united against disruptive elements:

"The ongoing violence has not only caused immense suffering but also hindered the area's progress. People must come together to thwart the efforts of miscreants."

Clashes Continue: 122 Dead, 168 Injured

Reports indicate that ongoing clashes between tribes in various parts of Kurram have claimed 122 lives, with 168 others injured. The most recent skirmishes in areas such as Sangina, Sadda, Balishkhel, Khar Kalay, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Bagan, and Alizai resulted in 12 more deaths and 17 injuries.

Attack on Convoy Leaves 45 Dead

On November 21, armed assailants attacked a convoy of passenger vehicles on the Peshawar-Parachinar main highway in Lower Kurram's Mandori Charakhil and Uchit areas. The ambush left 45 people dead on the spot, including women and children.

Humanitarian Crisis: Food, Fuel, and Medicine Shortages

The closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway and the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan has led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine in the area. Residents, including students and overseas workers, are grappling with numerous difficulties. Internet and mobile services remain suspended, while educational institutions are also closed.

MPA Ali Hadi Irfani and former MNA Malik Fakhar Zaman have urged the government to restore peace and ensure the safety of citizens:

"The violence has caused immense suffering. The government must act swiftly to ensure security, protect lives and property, and reopen the main highway."

Peace Negotiations Underway

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, confirmed that negotiations are underway with tribal elders to broker a ceasefire:

"We are optimistic about significant progress toward a ceasefire and the restoration of peace," he stated.

The situation remains tense, with the region in dire need of immediate intervention to alleviate the suffering of its people and restore normalcy.