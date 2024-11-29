Palestinian Diplomat Dr Amal Jadou Shakaa Takes Up Key Role As Ambassador To The EU

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Brussels / PNN –



Ambassador Dr Amal Jadou Shakaa presented her credentials as Palestine's representative to the European Union to Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, during a formal ceremony held at the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Ambassador Jadou conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Mahmoud Abbas to Mr Borrell, recognising his principled stance on key issues. Describing the moment as“historic,” she emphasised the critical importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Palestine and the European Union.

Expressing her aspirations for fruitful cooperation during her tenure, Ambassador Jadou praised the EU's pivotal role in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and promoting the foundations of a just peace in the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Jadou extended her heartfelt gratitude to Mr Borrell, commending his outstanding efforts and leadership during his tenure as the EU's foreign policy chief. She presented him with a commemorative plaque on behalf of President Abbas, conveying the President's best wishes for his future endeavours. This meeting marked Mr Borrell's final day in office.

President Mahmoud Abbas had issued a presidential decree several months ago appointing Dr Jadou as Palestine's ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Dr Amal Jadou is a seasoned Palestinian diplomat with a PhD in political science, international relations, and international law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy-the oldest school of diplomacy in the United States. She was previously recognised as the school's“Outstanding Alumna in Government Service.”

Her extensive diplomatic career includes serving as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and heading Palestinian-European relations. She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Palestinian Mission to the United States in Washington, D.C. Throughout her career, Ambassador Jadou has demonstrated exceptional political and diplomatic skills, earning respect from her compatriots across political factions and trust from her peers in all positions she has held.

Ambassador Jadou hails from a Palestinian refugee family originating from the village of Al-Malha, west of Jerusalem. Having grown up in Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, she received her primary and secondary education at UNRWA schools.



She later earned a degree in English literature from Bethlehem University, where she was active in student movements and volunteered with the Palestinian Prisoners' Club. She went on to complete a master's degree in political science at Birzeit University before pursuing her doctorate in the United States.