Advanced High Speed Internet Welcomes Benton REA Internet Customers With Fast, Reliable, Locally Owned Service

YAKIMA,, WA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced High Speed Internet, a leading locally owned internet service provider, announced today their of Prosser based Wireless Internet Service Provider, PowerNet by Benton REA. PowerNet by Benton REA operations will immediately be assumed by Advanced High Speed Internet.PowerNet customers can expect high quality service delivered by the highest rated support team of any other ISP in the area, with local support that understands the unique needs of the region. This transition ensures that you stay connected with high-speed internet, backed by a team that's right here in your community. Also offered fiber optic in select areas and telephone services everywhere. The switch to Advanced High Speed Internet means continued access to exceptional customer service, faster available speeds, expanded support hours, and a commitment to keeping you connected, whether for work, school, or entertainment while still being served by a local company.This acquisition makes Advanced High Speed Internet the largest Fixed Wireless Provider in Yakima County, and we're ready to make this transition smooth and hassle-free, ensuring you experience the best in internet service. We look forward to serving you and ensuring your online experience is always top-notch!

Contact Us:

Advanced High Speed Internet

+1 509-895-9600

...

