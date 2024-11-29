PM Modi Holds Meeting With BJP Legislators And Mps From Odisha In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday held an extensive two-hour long meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and MPs and other party functionaries at BJP state office here on Friday evening.

The senior party leaders who were present during the meeting include Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP state President Manmohan Samal and other party functionaries.

The meeting, followed by dinner, took place at the party headquarters and reportedly focused on governance, development, and strengthening the party's grassroots presence in the state.

As per reports, PM Modi took a detailed review of the state government's performance, including the status of development projects and the delivery of welfare initiatives. He had earlier lauded the state government for fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto.

He urged public representatives to ensure that government schemes reach every section of society.

Sources also said that the Prime Minister held discussions on strategies to fortify the BJP's presence in Odisha, with an emphasis on grassroots-level expansion, membership drives, and proactive public engagement by MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

PM Modi, after dinner, left party headquarters for Raj Bhawan in a carcade.

Notably, PM Modi reached Bhubaneswar on a three-day visit to the state on Friday afternoon. He was accorded a grand welcome upon arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

PM Modi later in a carcade went to attend a special felicitation programme organised by Odisha BJP near the airport where he addressed the party workers.

PM Modi will attend the All-India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1, at State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan here.

It is pertinent here to mention that the conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Shah on Friday. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State (Home), DGP of states/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others are participating in the conference.