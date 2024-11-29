'Religious Fanaticism Will Lead Bangladesh To Pakistan-Like Financial Crisis'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that 'religious fanaticism that is being witnessed nowadays' in the neighbouring nation of Bangladesh will push the country to a Pakistan-like crisis in the coming days.

"Currently, in Pakistan, onions are selling at Rs 150 a kilogram, and potatoes at Rs 120 a kilogram. The price of wheat there is even higher at Rs 400 a kilogram. One liter of is priced at Rs 1,000 there now. The same thing will happen in Bangladesh as well,” Adhikari said on Friday while speaking to the mediapersons on the sidelines of the fifth day of the Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly.

The BJP leader also reminded how Bangladesh is dependent on India for their day-to-day essential needs.

"Almost 80 per cent of the area in Bangladesh would have plunged into darkness had not the electricity produced in Jharkhand not been supplied there through overhead wire in Farakka," Adhikari said.

He also reminded the cost that Indian armed forces had paid to ensure the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

"Almost 3,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate Bangladesh. Almost 30,000 Bengali Hindus were sacrificed then. Time has come to act tough against the attacks and atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh,” said the Leader of the Opposition.

Earlier in the week, he had also demanded that cross-border trade with Bangladesh should be stopped immediately and all sorts of visas including medical visas to Bangladeshi citizens should be stopped immediately.

On Thursday, he criticised both Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) for maintaining silence on the attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

"CPI-M has always been vocal on such international issues and often they bring out rallies on such issues. Even an aged leader like Left Front chairman Biman Bose participates in those rallies even at this age. Then why are they silent on what is happening in Bangladesh?” Adhikari questioned.