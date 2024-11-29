Vow ASA: Notification Of Trade – Primary Insider/Close Associate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 29 November 2024: Reference is made to the announcement published by Vow ASA (the " Company ") 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the " Rights Issue ").

The Company has been informed that close associate, Badin Invest Ltd, of primary insider, Henrik Badin, has today sold subscription rights as further specified in the attached notifications of trade. Badin Invest will use the proceeds from the sale of subscription rights to subscribe for shares in the rights issue by exercising its remaining subscription rights.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment

29112024 - PDMR form