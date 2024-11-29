GCC Logo Symbol Of Harmony And Authenticity Linked To The Region's History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature By Mariam Al-Wugayyan

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) logo represents the harmony and integration among its six member states while emphasizing the region's historical authenticity.

Its design incorporates colors drawn from the flags of each member nation, symbolizing the diversity and pride of the national identities.

The logo features overlapping circles that represent the interconnectedness and unity of the member states, all united under one umbrella. At its center lies a map reinforcing the shared geography and common identity among the Gulf states.

Additionally, the phrase "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful" is included, reflecting the deep Islamic values that unite the peoples of the council member countries.

Overall, the logo is a powerful symbol of cooperation and a collective vision for the future. (end)

