Adtech Holding Highlights The 3Rd Hacktech Hackathon Conclusion: Innovative Solutions For A Better Cyprus Take The Spotlight

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd HackTech Hackathon , Cyprus's most prominent tech event, brought together 22 talented teams for a weekend of innovation, collaboration, and creativity. Focused on solving real-world challenges, the hackathon featured two main challenges: IT Solutions to Improve Life in Cyprus and Self-Improvement , with a special People's Choice Award voted on by the public.

hackathons in 2023, the current year's event was supported and endorsed by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus, TechIsland and other industry leaders.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

The HackTech 2024 judging panel brought together distinguished experts from various industries, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation of the innovative projects. The jury included:



Alex Vasekin – CEO at AdTech Holding

Stavriana Kofteros – Founder & Partner at W11 Ventures, EIC Fund Investment Jury, and Scaling Club Board Mentor

Stylianos Lambrou – Co-founder of The Doers Company and Board Member at Techisland

Maria Stylianou – CTO of Sequela and Founder of Google Developer Group Cyprus

Michael Gitsis – COO at Quadcode

Maria Terzi – Co-founder & CEO of Malloc Michael Tyrimos – Founder and Managing Director of Capacitor Partners

Winners of the "IT Solutions to Improve Life in Cyprus" challenge:

1st Place: Middle-Aged Cyprus Ninja Turtles

2nd Place: Byte Me, Please

3rd Place: Green Cyprus

Winners of the "Self-Improvement" challenge:

1st Place: Databulls

2nd Place: WorkWize

3rd Place: HelioWorld

People's Choice Award:

LRS (Lanitio Research Squad)

Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding, shared his perspective on HackTech's role:

"HackTech has become a cornerstone event highlighting Cyprus's potential as a center for technological progress. Every year, we witness solutions that address real societal needs, strengthening communities and driving positive change. At AdTech Holding, we are committed to fostering these innovations and supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth of Cyprus's tech ecosystem."

This year's Hackathon Platinum Sponsor was The Tribe , a leading recruitment company specializing in HR solutions for IT companies in Cyprus. The Tribe connects top talent with employers, offering comprehensive support throughout the hiring process. Their contribution underscores the vital role of collaboration in advancing Cyprus's tech landscape. Also, Hacktech was supported by silver sponsors Quadcode and Leaseweb , and XM sponsored "IT Solutions to Improve Life in Cyprus" challenge.

Press contact:

Michael Gor

+35797767568

[email protected]

TG: gordimaggio

SOURCE AdTech Holding

