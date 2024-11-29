Groom Tracks Stock Market While Getting Married, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits: 'Only Traders Can Understand'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It's wedding season, and many videos of grooms and brides doing their jobs on their special day have been taking the internet by storm. A new has left the social in splits.

The short clip, posted on the Instagram account Trading Leo, has already gone with over 13 million views and 408,986 likes.

| Wife must do daily chores: Medallist groom lists bridal requirements

The video showed a groom, donning ivory sherwani, checking his phone near the mandap. As the camera zooms in, it shows that the groom is tracking stock fluctuations.

“POV: You are about to get married but your mind is on open trade positions," the caption on the video read.

| WATCH: No groom, brides garland themselves at mass wedding, triggers FRAUD alert

A comment on the post called the groom, "Groom of the year", while another post said, "Pkaa trader 🤣🤣🤣."

“Only traders can understand," another comment read.

In another news, a bride in Uttar Pradesh refused to marry her match after the varmala ritual (exchange of garlands) was completed, allegedly due to his private sector job.

According to a report in News18, the woman rejected her groom during the wedding ceremony after realising that he did not have a government job, as she had previously believed.

| Kerala bride plays 'Chenda' at her wedding, groom reacts: Watch

Meanwhile, a wedding in Rajasthan 's Sika was abruptly cancelled after the groom's father mysteriously received an obscene video of the bride, Republic TV reported. The groom's family confronted the bride and decided to call off the wedding after viewing the clip, which allegedly showed the bride in a compromising position.