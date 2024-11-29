At CAGR Of 18.0%, Metal Li-Based Battery Casing Market Size To Worth USD 4,057.21 Million By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The advancement of speedily charging technologies for EVs is driving the growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global metal Li-based battery casing market size was USD 780.14 million in 2024, estimated at USD 917.53 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 4,057.21 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction:

What is a Metal Li-based Battery Casing?

Battery casings are important constituents in all kinds of lithium and lithium-ion batteries and normally comprise nickel-glazed steel hard casings for 18650 and 21700 cell configurations. These steel casings constitute over one-quarter of aggregate battery cell proportion and do not diligently aid in battery potential. It is thus feasible to obtain substantial battery performance enhancements in the context of gadget energy solidity by decreasing the magnitude of the battery casing. Weightless AI hard casings have exhibited a feasible solution to assist in confronting weight susceptible applications of lithium-ion batteries that need elevated power.

Key Takeaways from Report



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.0%.

The market for metal Li-based battery casing is expanding due to speedily charging systems needing batteries that manage elevated currents without overheating.

The metal Li-based battery casing market analysis is primarily based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the primary segment dominated the market. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Metal Li-Based Battery Casing Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:



Growing Acquisition of Smartphones : The metal Li-based battery casing market size is expanding due to the growing acquisition of smartphones. As per the GSMA's yearly State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023, above half of the aggregate worldwide population, 4.3 billion people, possess a smartphone. Metal casings are broadly utilized in smartphones to enhance thermal handling, permitting batteries to manage elevated currents securely in the course of speedy charging and improving presentation and user participation. Progression in Battery Security Technologies : The progression in battery security technologies and escalating administrative conformity are expected to fuel the market in the near future. There is an escalating requirement for battery casings that endure utmost situations, such as overcharging or short circuits, as security technologies enhance. Metal casings provide superior structural probity and can improve carry possible collapse, decreasing probabilities such as thermal runaway.

Trends and Opportunities:



Progression of Speedily Charging Technologies : The advancement of speedily charging technologies for EVs is driving the market growth. Speedily charging structures need batteries that manage elevated currents debarring overheating. Metal Li-based battery casings offer superior thermal handling and structural probity, rendering them perfect for elevated power applications, suggesting that metal Li-based battery casing market demand is expanding. Advanced Government Strategies : The government strategies and inducements encourage the acquisition of EVs fueling the market growth. The Government of India instigated FAME or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles front runner strategy to encourage electric potency. Inducements such as tax credits, rebates, and subsidies render EVs more economical, causing elevated sales. Additional EVs on the roads indicate elevated demand for batteries involving those with metal Li-based casings.

Competitive Analysis:

Critical market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are venturing an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements such as inventive instigations, global alliances, elevated funding, and mergers and acquisitions amidst firms.

Major players operating in metal Li-based battery casing market are:



Constellium

Gestamp Automoción, S.A.

GF Casting Solutions

Gränges

Magna International Inc.

MINTH GROUP

Nemak

UACJ Corporation thyssenkrupp AG

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific has spearheaded the market due to the speedy growth of the consumer electronics and automotive sectors. China influenced the regional market in 2024, profiting from a strong manufacturing framework and robust concentration on technological progressions. North America : Growing funding in energy reservation solutions and progression in electric vehicle technologies are expected to drive North America metal Li-based battery casing market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

based-battery-casing-market.jpg" title="Metal Li-Based Battery Casing Market.jpg" width="750" />



Metal Li-Based Battery Casing Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:



Primary Rechargeable

By Application Outlook:



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Energy Storage Solutions

By Region Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

