The Vibrant Vibe Of The 90S Is Back With Moonwreckers' Brand New Tracks

The biggest thing that the 90s kids miss is the music. Tuning to all day and excitedly waiting for their favorite show at night was a huge part of their childhood. This childhood also incorporated magnificent bands like U2, Foo Fighters, Talking Heads and so much more. To get back golden days might be impossible, but to get the essence of those golden times is possible due to the extremely talented Moonwreckers who have created their new album 'Why Look Here?' that is filled with a nostalgic vibe. From the album four tracks have gained worldwide popularity already, they are called ' Golden Coast ', ' May Grays ', ' Intuition ', and ' I Started This Goddamn Fire '.

The new album was influenced by legendary bands and also a stressful time of isolation due to Covid and a messy divorce. The pain and the suffering are evident in each of the twelve songs included in the album. The band Moonwreckers consists of singer/guitarist Matt Galbraith, lead guitarist Paul Stiem; bassist Jamus Sumner; and drummer Matt Konkle, and the songs are recorded with the help of engineer Erik Maluchnik at the legendary Ferndale studio The Tempermill. The tracks ' Intuition ', and ' I Started This Goddamn Fire' showcases the firm drums and bass which guide the listeners throughout the songs, and the evocative and melodious chorus along with the atmospheric guitars lifts songs like ' Golden Coast ', and ' May Grays ' to a completely different height.

All of the tracks are available on the major music streaming platform Spotify for fans to listen to.