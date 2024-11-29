Bitfufu To Participate In The Inaugural B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU, FUFU.WS) (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”), a global leader in and comprehensive mining services, today announced it will participate in the inaugural B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear and Infrastructure on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Hotel Eventi in New York City.

Charley Brady, BitFuFu's Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the and meet with institutional investors to discuss BitFuFu's third quarter of 2024 financial results, the recent strategic acquisition of an 80MW mining facility in Ethiopia, and its longer-term strategic initiatives. Interested investors should contact their B. Riley sales representative to register for the conference.





About the Energy Convergence Conference



The B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear, and Infrastructure is an exclusive invitation-only event that features select small and mid-cap public companies across mining, nuclear and infrastructure verticals, including financial technology, sustainable energy and technology, and metals and mining companies. Hosted by the B. Riley Securities equity research team, the event will feature a comprehensive schedule including research-moderated panels, analyst-hosted roundtables, one-on-ones, and small group meetings.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions such as Cloud mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN's sole strategic partner in the Cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

