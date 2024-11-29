FIFA’S The Best 2024: Messi, Rodri, And Vinícius Jr. Lead Nominations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world eagerly awaits the outcome of FIFA's The Best 2024 awards. This prestigious event highlights the top performers in the beautiful game. The nominees span various categories, reflecting the sport's global appeal and diverse talent pool.



Lionel Messi, Rodri, and Vinícius Júnior lead the pack for the Best Player award. These three have shown exceptional skill and leadership on the field. Messi's move to Inter Miami has not dimmed his star power. Rodri's midfield mastery at Manchester City continues to impress fans and critics alike.



Vinícius Júnior's electrifying performances for Real Madrid have earned him a spot among the elite. Other contenders include goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland and the dynamic Kylian Mbappé. Rising stars like Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal also feature in this competitive category.



The Best Goalkeeper category sees Ederson, Emiliano Martínez, and David Raya vying for the top spot. These shot-stoppers have been crucial to their teams' successes. Andriy Lunin and Mike Maignan round out this list of world-class goalkeepers.





FIFA's The Best 2024: Messi, Rodri, and Vinícius Jr. Lead Nominations

In the women's game, Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen stand out as top contenders. Their contributions to Barcelona's dominance have not gone unnoticed. Lucy Bronze's versatility across different clubs puts her in strong contention as well.



The Best Coach categories recognize tactical brilliance in both men's and women's football. Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, and Xabi Alonso are among the nominees for men's teams. Emma Hayes and Sonia Bompastor feature prominently in the women's coaching category.







FIFA's The Best awards also celebrate exceptional goals through the Puskás Award. This year's nominees include stunning strikes from Delphine Cascarino and Marina Hegering. The awards even recognize outstanding fan support, with nominees from Mexico, Scotland, and Brazil.



The nominees reflect a mix of established stars and emerging talents across different leagues. This diversity showcases football's global reach and the constant evolution of the game. The awards ceremony promises to be a celebration of football's finest achievements over the past year.



As the football community awaits the results, debates will surely rage among fans and pundits. Who will take home the coveted trophies? Only time will tell. One thing is certain: The Best 2024 will highlight the skill, dedication, and passion that make football the world's most beloved sport.

