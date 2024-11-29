Ed Sheeran Is Bringing His Tour To India! Check Cities, Ticket Sale Dates, Offers And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to India, again!

The organisers of the show on Friday announced that the British will bring his Mathematics Tour back to India in 2025 with performances planned in six cities. In March last year, Sheeran's show was sold-out in in Mumbai, following which, he ensured fans that he would return soon to the country.

And as promised, Ed Sheeran is set to embark on his most expansive tour of the country to date, beginning in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns, followed by Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds. Sheeran, 33, will then perform in Shillong on February 12 at JN Stadium before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is brought to you by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow. Each show offers an intimate experience with the British artist, performing in his purest form, equipped only with his guitar and Loopstation.

Tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow and Sheeran's official website.

"The 2025 India tour promises to deliver an intimate and electrifying concert experience, focusing on close-up performances that showcase Sheeran's raw talent and deep connection with his fans. A more traditional stage design will complement Sheeran's captivating storytelling front and centre, highlighting his soulful vocals, acoustic brilliance and heartfelt lyrics," said the organisers.

HSBC Cardholders: Enjoy exclusive pre-sale from 9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM. General Sale begins on 11th Dec at 4 PM

Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR! HSBC Cardholders: Enjoy exclusive pre-sale from 9th Dec, 12 PM to 11th Dec, 12 PM. General Sale begins on 11th Dec at 4 PM – Don't miss out!





The tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011, starting with“Plus”,“Multiply” (2014),“Divide” (2017),“Equals” (2021) and“Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019's“No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

Sheeran had first performed in Mumbai in 2015 and had returned to the city with another performance in 2017.