Lusail Circuit Braces For Intense F1 Teams' Title Fight At Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Fresh off clinching his fourth drivers' triumph in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen insisted that the season is far from over as he looks to bolster Red Bull's slim hopes of retaining the constructors' title.

With the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 kicking off at the demanding Lusail International Circuit today, the battle for points among teams is set to take center stage during the weekend.

Verstappen finished fifth in Las Vegas to seal his fourth world title last week but the dust is yet to settle on this year's constructors' championship where McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are in contention ahead of season's final stretch in Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix. Adding to the excitement, the Qatar GP will feature this year's last Sprint Race, intensifying the challenge.



Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the Lusail International Circuit yesterday.

With 608 points, McLaren, who won their last constructors' championship in 1998, are favourites maintaining a lead of 24 over Ferrari (584), while defending champions Red Bull are also in contention with 55 points.

Despite having an outside chance, team boss Christian Horner vowed,“we'll never give up,” a sentiment fully echoed by Verstappen.

“We are still very focused for the Qatar race and it is going to be a busy weekend,” the newly-crowned world champion, who won in Qatar last year, said after the Las Vegas race.

“The season is not over yet... We want to keep the momentum going and win as many points as we can for the team -- bring it on.”



Mercedes' George Russel at the Lusail International Circuit yesterday.

But McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are looking to bounce back after Ferrari outscored them by 12 points in Las Vegas.

“I've been part of McLaren for eight years now, six years in Formula 1. I think for me [the constructors' title] is worth more. Some people have come into Formula 1 and won in their first year – not as much of a story. For me, there's been a lot more that's gone into it, a lot more chapters in my story and I think that makes everything feel a little bit more special,” said Norris.

Both the McLaren drivers were anticipating a tough challenge at the Lusail International Circuit.

“Last year we were incredibly quick in all the high-speed corners. This year, we're still quick, but it's not as clear-cut as it was last year, probably,” said Piastri.

Norris added:“Many things have changed since last year but these high-speed circuits I think will suit the Red Bull extremely well. Red Bull are still by a mile the best car in high-speed so I'm not expecting us to be the favourites but I think we absolutely have a car that can fight a lot more than we had this weekend.”

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were also expecting a tricky challenge in Qatar.

“It's going to be until the very end,” said Leclerc.“They are going to be very strong [in Qatar], so we've got to have a good weekend. I would be very surprised if we recover points from them but we've got to so we'll do our best.”



Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz at the Lusail International Circuit yesterday.

Sainz added:“Over the last few weekends we've done a good job. [In Qatar] the maximum might be a P5 or a P6. I expect to struggle and I expect McLaren and Mercedes to be very strong, probably also even Red Bull given that they were strong also in quali in Austin.”

Another major tussle in the constructors' championship is for sixth place with Haas now just one point ahead of Alpine, while RB are three points further back in eighth place.

Action begins today at 4.30pm with inaugural practice session while the qualifying for the nail-biting Sprint Race will take place at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, F1 Academy drivers' championship is also likely to be decided this weekend with Abbi Pulling enjoying a 95-point advantage over Doriane Pin. Stage is also set for a thrilling Formula 2 with Gabriel Bortoleto leading the championship by just 4.5 points over Isack Hadjar.