Qatar Airways Brings Tennis Legend Novak Djokovic As Global Brand Ambassador And Wellness Advisor

DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced an exciting new partnership with Novak Djokovic as the airline's Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor. This multi-year collaboration positions Qatar Airways as the Official Airline Partner of Novak Djokovic, bringing together the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, and a sporting icon renowned for excellence, resilience, and global appeal.

The partnership was unveiled at the Altitude Wellness Centre at Al Maha Qatar Airways Crew Accommodation Building, a location symbolic of peak performance and well-being – qualities synonymous with Novak's legendary career. Paying homage to Novak's unmatched success on tennis courts across the world, this collaboration celebrates his unparalleled achievements and relentless pursuit of high performance.

Novak Djokovic stands as one of the greatest athletes in history, with 24 Grand Slam titles and a gold medal the 2024 Paris Olympics. From his dominance on Wimbledon's grass courts to his mastery of Melbourne's hard courts, Novak has consistently set records and inspired millions. His career reflects the same values of perseverance, excellence, and global influence that define Qatar Airways as the World's Best Airline.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Novak Djokovic to the Qatar Airways family. Novak's extraordinary career, defined by record-breaking achievements and an unrelenting drive to succeed, mirrors our own commitment to excellence. Our global network will support Novak as he competes at the highest level in tournaments around the world and continues to set new standards in the sport of tennis. Novak truly personifies the ambitious drive for excellence, making the tennis legend the perfect choice as our Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor.”

Qatar Airways Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor, Novak Djokovic, said:“It is my great pleasure and honour to partner with Qatar Airways, a company I admire for many years not just for its impeccable service to its customers and employees, but also because it recognises the importance of wellbeing and longevity which is a passion of mine. I believe that together we will be able to add more value and quality to the award-winning experience for the customers worldwide. As I continue to travel the world as a professional athlete, with my family and for business, I am grateful to have Qatar Airways as my partner.”

Qatar Airways' partnership with Novak Djokovic reflects the shared values of travel, wellness, and excellence. For Novak, seamless travel and a focus on holistic well-being are essential to maintaining peak performance, mirroring Qatar Airways' commitment to connecting people and fostering a culture of care for both passengers and staff. This alignment highlights the importance of prioritising wellness and exceptional experiences in achieving success on a global scale.

Through this partnership, Qatar Airways will leverage its global network and premium branding opportunities to connect with Novak Djokovic and his extensive fan base. Exclusive collaborations will explore unique activations at premier tennis tournaments, including hospitality experiences for passengers and partners at Grand Slam events.

Qatar Airways will work with Novak Djokovic to further elevate the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, the prestigious tournament held since 1993. Now an ATP 500 event, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open is set to solidify its position on the global stage. Leveraging his unparalleled influence and stature in tennis, this collaboration will enhance the tournament's visibility, attract top-tier talent, and expand its international audience, further building its legacy as a premier event in the sport.