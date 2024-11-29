Aircraft Paint Market Size, Product Categories, Applications, And Forecast: 2024-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aircraft Paint Size Worth $6.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4.5%: Allied Market Research

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled,“Aircraft Paint Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application, by Type, by Aircraft Type, by End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global aircraft paint market generated $4.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6.4 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe growth in global air travel, rise of low-cost carriers operating with high-frequency, and strict regulations set by aviation authorities regarding materials and coatings used in aircraft manufacturing are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft paint market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high cost of advanced materials & technologies and limited resources for extensive R&D may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the advancements in paint technologies and the increasing environmental regulations drive the demand for eco-friendly solutions in aircraft paint. These factors are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aircraft paint market during the forecast period.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Type: Epoxy Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant by 2032The epoxy sub-segment accounted for the largest global aircraft paint market share of 76.8% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly because epoxy coatings are known for their excellent durability and resistance to environmental factors, such as corrosion and UV radiation, making them highly desirable for aircraft exteriors. Besides, advancements in epoxy coating technologies have led to the development of formulations that meet stringent environmental regulations, including regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous materials. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-performance and long-lasting coatings in the aircraft industry contributes to the growth of the epoxy sub-segment segment.Aircraft Type: Narrow-body Sub-segment to be Most Prominent During the Forecast PeriodThe narrow-body sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2022 and is expected to hold its dominant position by 2032. This sub-segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is mainly because as airlines expand their fleets or replace older aircraft with new narrow-body models, there's a consequent surge in the demand for aircraft paint to coat these planes, spurring growth. In addition, stringent regulations set by aviation authorities regarding safety, durability, and environmental sustainability necessitate compliance with specialized and compliant aircraft paint is further driving demand within the narrow-body sub-segment.Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Application: Interior Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032The interior sub-segment accounted for the largest global aircraft paint market share of 59.3% in 2022 and is expected to hold its dominant position during the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for this dominance is the airlines' pursuit of unique and visually appealing interior designs to bolster their brand image, which fuels demand for customized paints. Additionally, the need for durable interior paints capable of withstanding substantial wear and tear from passenger traffic and maintenance procedures drives the demand for the sub-segment, reducing maintenance costs and downtime.End-user: Commercial Aircraft Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast PeriodThe commercial aircraft sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.3% in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of market share and grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the demanding operational environments of military aircraft, necessitating high-quality paint and coatings to protect against corrosion and enhance stealth capabilities. Besides, adherence to stringent safety and regulatory standards, mandating the use of specific paints and coatings and the need for distinctive paint schemes for identification and aesthetic purposes are the factors driving the growth of the commercial aircraft sub-segment.Region: Asia-Pacific Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032The aircraft paint market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 36.6% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This growth is mainly owing to the airlines' investments in fleet expansion and upgrades to meet regulatory standards and improve fuel efficiency. Stringent environmental and safety regulations drive the adoption of specific coatings, emphasizing the need to reduce environmental impact and ensure passenger safety. Moreover, economic development and increased budgets in the airline and military sectors also impact market dynamics, with global supply chain factors influencing regional markets like Asia-Pacific.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Leading Players in the Aircraft Paint Market:DuPontMascoMapaero CoatingsHentzen Coatings, Inc.PPG INDUSTRIES, INCMankiewicz Gebr. & Co.BASF SEKansai Paint Co., Ltd.IHI Ionbond AGAkzo Nobel NVThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global aircraft paint market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.