Voltas Opens Its Third Brand Store In Varanasi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 28th November 2024: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata's has launched its new exclusive brand store in Varanasi, today. Besides being the No. 1 AC Company across India, Voltas is also a leading brand in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand markets. Along with this new brand store, Voltas now has a total of 28 brand stores in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and 53 stores in all in the UP & UK region.



This state-of-the-art brand store represents Voltas' commitment to provide better customer experience. The brand store was officially inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Deba Ghoshal, Head of Marketing, Voltas, and Mr. Ajay Dubey, Regional Business Head - UP and UK, Voltas. Voltas continues to be a market leader both in Split and Window Air-conditioners in India and this new store is a strategic step towards expanding the Company's reach across the length and breadth of the country.



This brand store will be operated by a well-known name in the Consumer Durables market in Varanasi named M/s Shital International and is located in Chandra Chauraha, Panchkosi Marg, Varanasi – 221007. It will offer a wide array of Voltas and Voltas Beko products comprising of Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Heaters, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said,“As a company, we have achieved significant milestones and made substantial progress in establishing a holistic ecosystem designed to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of our new brand store at Varanasi, today. As we embark on this new growth journey, consistently extending our geographical presence in the region, our unwavering commitment to offer our customers a superlative shopping experience remains intact. Our aim is to further accelerate our geographical expansion across India to make our products more accessible to our consumers.”





About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Tripti Vijan

Email :...