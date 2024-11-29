(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of (MBRSG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Anwar Gargash Academy (AGDA) to advance collaboration on research and studies, and enhance the exchange of knowledge and expertise.











The agreement, which is valid for three years, was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, in the presence of Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education and Dr. Aisha Al Ali, Director of Academic Office, along with several senior officials from both establishments including Salha Juma Bu-Kattara, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing; Ms. Manal AlBraiki, Director of Strategy & Future Department; Ms. Raihana AlHashmi, Communication and Outreach Director; and Ms. Nidaa Ali, Project Coordinator.

Commenting on the MoU,H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said:“We are pleased to be signing this agreement with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy to strengthen our relations and facilitate further cooperation in areas of common interest, most notably in scientific research, which serves to promote greater knowledge exchange between our two organisations.”





“We look forward to expanding our partnership, fostering deeper institutional ties, and facilitating meaningful exchanges of expertise and knowledge,” H.E. Al Marri added.“This, in turn, will reinforce our joint efforts to empower a generation of qualified and highly efficient leaders and professionals, and arm them with a forward-looking vision to achieve excellence across all areas of government, which further enhances the UAE's pioneering position at the global level.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri said:“The Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government marks a strategic step towards enhancing institutional collaboration in the fields of scientific research and innovative academic education. Through this partnership, we aspire to cultivate an advanced knowledge ecosystem that empowers future generations with the skills and forward-looking insights necessary to meet the aspirations of tomorrow.”

“This partnership also reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's leadership in building unique government and diplomatic models, and cementing its global standing as a hub for innovation and excellence across various fields,” Dr. Al Dhaheri noted.“We are confident that this collaboration will drive impactful initiatives that prepare future leaders to confront global challenges and develop creative solutions, thus enhancing our nation's competitiveness on both the regional and international stages.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties aim to enhance the exchange of research papers and information and strive to develop a coordination framework to collaborate areas of training, communication, and the organisation of initiatives and events. They will also work to enhance the exchange of expertise in various projects within their respective specialisations.

Moreover, the two institutions will cooperate on arranging meetings, coordinating visits, and holding seminars on issues of common interest, in addition to discussing various other areas of cooperation that contribute to strengthening their relationship, developing their respective capabilities, and benefiting both parties.

About MBRSG:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is an academic research institution specialising in government administration and public policy in the Arab world. It strives to support the path of government excellence in the UAE, in particular, and the Arab world in general, by providing an integrated system of educational and training programmes, research, and studies documenting the distinguished Emirati experience, and reproducing and exchanging knowledge between government institutions in the UAE and Arab countries.

About AGDA:

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE's foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.