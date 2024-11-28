Kuwait Aspires To Strengthen Partnership With China -- Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Al-Saeed ZHUHAI, China, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Two Kuwaiti female diplomats affirmed that their country attached great importance to the efforts aiming to enhance the strategic partnership with China, particularly in areas like the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, and energy.

The launching of joint ventures in these areas could deepen the dialogue and understanding between the two nations and open new horizons for sustainable development, said Fatima Al-Mesbahi and Sarah Al-Hasawi, attaches at the Kuwait Foreign Ministry.

They made the comments at panel discussions during the Third China-Arab States Young Political Leaders Forum being held in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, south China, on Wednesday and Thursday under the theme of "contribution of youth strength to building of shared China-Arab destiny in new era." Addressing a discussion on "role of China in Middle East issues," Al-Mesbahi said, "The Kuwait-China cooperation grew rapidly in various areas and contributes remarkably in regional stability and prosperity." "As both countries celebrate the 53rd anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, Kuwait is proud of being the first Gulf country to have such relations with China." "The relationship kept growing in the recent years to form a firm ground for strategic partnership and contribute to prosperity of both nations," she noted.

The bilateral trade volume grew from USD 12.3 billion in 2013 to USD 22.39 last year, which has made China the biggest trade partner of Kuwait since 2015, Al-Mesbahi added.

Recalling the visit to China in September 2023 by the His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - the then crown prince, she said his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping laid the groundwork for a shared vision for the future and the realization of gigantic projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI or B and R) and Kuwait Vision 2035.

On her part, Sarah Al-Hasawi said the State of Kuwait has been among the first countries that joined the BRI2014, since the ambitious goals of the initiative are keeping with those of Kuwait Vision 2035.

"Among the vital joint projects that materialize the Kuwait-China Strategic Partnership are Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy," she said, noting that both projects enhance Kuwait status as international commercial hub.

Al-Hasawi commended the role of the China-Arab States Young Political Leaders Forum in bringing both sides closer to each other, promoting economic cooperation and dialogue between their two civilizations, and enhancing stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

Kuwait is looking forward to the Second Arab-China Leaders' Summit, due in China in 2026, and aspires for hosting the third one in 2030, she added.

The Third China-Arab States Young Political Leaders Forum is the first session of the forum being held in person, it was formerly held online.

It gathered more than 100 young politicians from 21 Arab countries and China for face-to-face discussions. The forum, an important multilateral event, is based on the outcomes of the first China-Arab Summit and the 10th minister-level conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

The State of Kuwait is one of six Arab countries that have consulates in China's southern province of Guangzhou. (end) fas

