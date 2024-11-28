(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lumina Gold's landmark agreement with Ecuador marks a turning point for in South America. The $1.3 billion Cangrejos gold-copper project promises substantial returns for both parties.



The project sits 30 kilometers southeast of Machala, holding 11.6 million ounces of and 635,000 tonnes of copper. These reserves position Cangrejos as Ecuador's largest primary deposit.



Production estimates show 371,000 ounces of gold and 41 million pounds of copper annually over 26 years. The operation will create 1,250 jobs and maintain 700-1,150 permanent positions.



The deal structure reflects market-based principles, with royalties ranging from 3% to 8% based on metal prices. Lumina commits to $25 million in advanced royalty payments through a clear schedule.







Project funding allocates $900 million between 2025 and 2027. Lumina takes responsibility for power generation, planning three 50MW plants combining hydroelectric and solar technologies.



The agreement protects private investment through economic stability mechanisms. These safeguards shield the project from arbitrary changes in taxes or regulations.



Ecuador stands to gain $5.24 billion in total revenues. The mining sector already drives national growth, with exports reaching $3.3 billion in 2023.



The project advances despite environmental concerns from some local groups. Lumina must now secure exploitation permits and complete feasibility studies by Q2 2025.



This partnership demonstrates how free-market principles can drive resource development while respecting property rights and environmental standards. The final contract signing approaches within six months.



Ecuador's Golden Opportunity: Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project Advances

