Justice Minister, Egyptian And Palestinian Counterparts Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- of Justice Bassam Talhouni met with the justice ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Palestine in bilateral discussions while attending the 40th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers in Cairo.In addition to the topics on the agenda of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers and its Executive Office, the meetings, which were hosted at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and attended by Ambassador Amjad Al-Adayleh, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, focused on enhancing Jordan's bilateral cooperation with sister nations.In light of the judicial cooperation agreement signed between Jordan and Egypt, the two ministers emphasized their shared desire to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly nations in the areas of justice and judiciary and to maintain mutual coordination to follow up on various issues in which the two countries cooperate during a meeting with Dr. Adel Fangari, the Egyptian Minister of Justice.Following up on the decisions made regarding the justice and judiciary sector at the previous meetings of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, implementing requests for judicial assistance, and extradition of individuals in accordance with the agreement signed between the two nations were among the topics of common interest that were discussed. Additionally, the items to be discussed in the next session of the committee.Talhouni reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the brothers in Palestine and its commitment to offering them all kinds of assistance in accordance with His Majesty King Abdullah II's ongoing directions during a second meeting with his counterpart, Palestinian Minister of Justice Sharhabeel Al-Za'im.He emphasized that the current Council of Arab Justice Ministers session takes place in the midst of challenging and unprecedented conditions that the Palestinian people have faced, including the lack of justice, the violation of Palestinian human rights, and animosity toward all international and human justice laws.