Minimally Invasive Intervention Program Set To Revolutionize Open-Heart Surgery In Alberta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The establishment of a heart valve center of excellence marks a new first for Calgary healthcare and will offer state-of-the-art surgical procedures to dramatically improve patient outcomes.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Foundation announces a $3.52M commitment toward the establishment of an innovative heart valve intervention program at Foothills Medical Centre (FMC) . The Mitral Valve Interventions Program, made possible through the ongoing support of Calgary Health Foundation donors, Alberta Health Services, and a multidisciplinary group of pioneering cardiac specialists, is set to bring a revolutionary heart surgery procedure and program to Calgary.

Edge-to-edge repair (TEER) surgery is a minimally invasive procedure for high-risk heart valve disease patients, or those experiencing issues with one of the four valves, or doors, of the heart. TEER involves MitraClipTM, a novel procedure used to fix a malfunctioning mitral valve, the door that controls blood flow between the heart's left-side chambers.

Available in Canada since 2014, MitraClip does not require open-heart surgery or temporarily stopping the heart. Instead, it involves a technique using a catheter, or a tiny tube, to access and fix the valve. MitraClip has been shown to drastically reduce the chance of heart failure and complications, lowers hospital stays post-surgery-a couple of days instead of a few weeks-and improves overall quality of life for the patient.

Until recently, TEER was not available in Alberta. People wanting the less-invasive option had to travel to as far away as Vancouver or Saskatoon to get it. FMC is currently the only hospital to offer TEER surgery in Calgary, the first to offer it in Alberta. The program team has performed six procedures since October 2023 and plans to do 30 procedures over the next two years.

Once fully funded, the Mitral Valve Interventions Program will build on this success and increase the availability of TEER to more people. The disease-specific mitral valve clinic was created with a team of six healthcare professionals from multiple disciplines to assess and treat patients. The program aims to lead the world in minimally invasive cardiac surgery, provide the best clinical care for Calgarians, and get patients back to living their best lives months earlier.

“Adding transcatheter MitraClip to our complement of treatment options allows us to offer an even less invasive surgery option and results in significant benefits for patients and the healthcare system,” says cardiac surgeon Dr. Corey Adams.

The opportunity to champion a program offering dramatic advances in heart health and surgical care, two of Calgary Health Foundation's highest priorities, made the decision to support the project easy.

“We are proud to champion the Mitral Valve Interventions Program, an initiative made possible only through donors in the community. Our supporters repeatedly tell us they value initiatives that improve the quality of life of patients; this pioneering program answers this hope. While it is well underway, this project relies on donor support. We are asking the community to continue to donate to ensure we reach the $3.52M fundraising goal. With the support of donors, we are confident we will be able to offer more firsts for cardiac patients.” Murray Sigler, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

Helen Paterson, 82, underwent TEER on November 6, 2023, at FMC. She was one of two patients to first undergo MitraClip in Calgary. Her goal had been to be up and on her feet in time to bake Christmas cookies with her grandkids. Thanks to her surgeon, Dr. William Kent, and the entire program team, she was able to see her wish come true.

“My life has improved 100% compared to what it was before I met Dr. Kent. I felt better within two days of having (my November 2023) surgery and have had to remind myself to take it easy since I did so well afterwards. I was down to 2000 steps a day before the procedure, not what I was used to, and am now back up to my usual 7000 to 9000 steps a day. "

Dr. Kent leads the Mitral Valve Interventions Program from the surgical side with Dr. Adams, along with Drs. Michael Curtis and Nishant Sharma, two Calgary interventional cardiologists.

"As a heart surgeon, witnessing Helen's remarkable recovery is gratifying. As our first MitraClip patient at FMC, the minimal recovery associated with this innovative procedure is impressive relative to open heart surgery. It is incredible to see a patient return to her daily activities, like shopping, just two days after her procedure. This not only highlights the effectiveness of the MitraClip but also reinforces our commitment to providing less invasive options that enhance the quality of life for our patients." Dr. Kent.

An estimated 10 per cent of people over 65 have significant mitral valve regurgitation (MVR), a leak from the valve and the main reason to undergo TEER surgery. MVR is an inherited progressive issue that leads to shortness of breath, high blood pressure, leg swelling, and fatigue. When MVR escalates to decompensated heart failure, fluid fills the lungs and patients feel like they are drowning.

According to Dr. Michael Curtis, interventional cardiologist and former head of FMC's catheterization lab, the collaborative aspect of the program will be a critical aspect of its success.

“In the operating room, interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, imaging cardiologists, medical radiology technologists, and nurses work together to successfully deploy MitraClip. This gives our patients the best result with the least amount of risk, and the greatest potential for long-term benefit.”

Almost 2,000 patients undergo cardiac surgery in the Calgary Zone each year – many of which are minimally-invasive, including mitral valve, aortic valve, tricuspid valve and coronary bypass procedures.

“This clinic is a comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment, integrating everything from research to rehabilitation to ensure an uninterrupted continuum of care. We see TEER as another strategy that adds to our existing expertise in treating complex mitral valve disease, and supports our shared vision of creating a mitral valve center of excellence at the forefront of treatment.” Dr. Kent.

-30-

FAST FACTS

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

About Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Our mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans. Our current focus is on decreasing emergency department wait times, improving EMS response times, reducing wait times for surgeries, and improving patient flow.

Traditional open-heart surgery versus edge-to-edge repair (TEER) surgery

TEER is a simple procedure used to fix a faulty mitral valve, one of the four valves, or doors, of the heart that controls blood flow between its chambers. During the procedure, a specialized catheter-based device, or clip, the size of a dime is implanted into the heart and attached to the valve. The clip helps the valve close completely and restores normal blood flow. The clip is inserted into the heart via the femoral vein, eliminating the need for a chest incision. Unlike open-heart surgery, the small groin incision is closed with a single stitch and most patients are discharged home the day after their procedure.

About MitraClipTM

The MitraClip procedure has become the gold standard for the treatment of high-risk mitral valve disease patients, or those whose mitral valve does not fully close resulting in blood flow regurgitating, or flowing backward, across the valve. During the minimally invasive operation, a small clip is implanted into the heart and attached to the mitral valve to help it close and return normal blood flow to the body. Since 2003, more than 150,000 patients worldwide have been successfully treated with the MitraClip system. MitraClip is an innovation of Abbott, a company with a more than 130-year history of creating breakthrough care products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Heart disease in Canada

Every 20 minutes someone in Canada dies from a cardiac issue. This is the harsh reality of cardiovascular disease, the number one global killer for both men and women, and the second leading cause of death in Canada. In Canada, 9 in 10 people over the age of 20 have at least one risk factor for heart conditions, stroke, or vascular cognitive impairment. Early intervention is crucial to reducing the likelihood of vulnerable individuals needing future invasive and high-risk surgery.

Attachment

Dr. Nishant Sharma (left) and Dr. Corey Adams (right)

CONTACT: James McCurdy Vice President, Marketing & Communications | Calgary Health Foundation 825.975.7696 ...