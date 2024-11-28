Best Remote Desktop Software (2024): Gotomypc Recognized As Top Remote Access Software By Expert Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoToMyPC, a reliable remote desktop software trusted by professionals, has been named a top remote access solution by Expert Consumers. Known for its seamless connectivity and user-friendly features, GoToMyPC enables users to access their work from anywhere, ensuring productivity and security. This recognition highlights its consistent excellence in meeting modern remote work needs.





GoToMyPC is a trusted remote desktop software with over 20 years of experience, offering secure and simple solutions for remote work. Users can safely access their Mac or PC from anywhere, with features like seamless installation, file transfer, and multi-monitor support. Enhanced capabilities include remote sound, printing, and real-time session diagnostics for uninterrupted connectivity.





Security is prioritized with robust features such as antivirus protection, a centralized security dashboard, customizable password strength, multi-factor authentication, and auto time-out settings. These tools help businesses safeguard their accounts and devices effortlessly.





GoToMyPC's user-centric innovations, including desktop shortcuts, guest invites, and detailed usage reports, make remote work fast and reliable. Free 24/7 support ensures consistent service and peace of mind. Whether accessing office files or improving collaboration, GoToMyPC delivers a dependable, feature-rich solution designed to meet the demands of modern remote work.





How It Works





Start by installing the software on the Mac or PC that the user wants to access. Corporate users can set it up remotely, while Personal and Pro users must be physically present for initial installation. Once set up, log in from another device via the GoToMyPC website or app, connect, and access the desktop.





Sessions are secured with advanced 256-bit AES encryption, ensuring all data streams remain private. GoToMyPC uses a secure login and authentication process, storing access codes only on the host computer, not servers. The technology transmits only screen changes, compressing data for smooth, lag-free performance. Multiple global data centers, redundant systems, and real-time session diagnostics ensure reliability, scalability, and consistent connectivity. GoToMyPC delivers flexibility and high performance, allowing users to securely access files, applications, and networks from anywhere.





Plans and Pricing





GoToMyPC offers flexible plans to meet diverse remote access needs:







Personal : Ideal for individuals, with unlimited remote access for $35/computer/month. Includes features like multi-monitor support, file transfer and sync, remote printing, and complimentary antivirus.

Pro : Designed for small teams at $33/computer/month. Includes all Personal features plus shared device access, user management, usage monitoring, and centralized billing. Corporate : Perfect for larger teams at $28/computer/month. Offers advanced admin tools like remote deployment, SSO, and granular user settings.





All plans provide secure, reliable remote access.





Visit GoToMyPC for the full details on their top-rated remote desktop software.





