Nursery Admission In Delhi: Parents Rush To Fill Forms In Multiple Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The much-anticipated nursery admission process has begun in Delhi, drawing considerable attention from parents who are eager to secure seats for their children in reputed private schools.

The process, known for its competitiveness, requires parents to navigate a maze of criteria and complete multiple application forms.

Many private have made their admission forms available online, yet parents were seen visiting school premises on Thursday to gather additional information.

For parents like Anna Bakshi from South Delhi, this marks the beginning of an arduous journey. Anna hopes to enroll her daughter in a prestigious private school on Lodhi Road but has prudently applied to several other schools as well to increase her chances.

Deepti Sharma, another parent, shared her experience of missing out last year despite applying to four schools. This year, she has opted to register with 11 schools, acknowledging the fierce competition where applications often far outnumber available seats.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, began the registration process for private, unaided, and recognized schools on Thursday, November 28, for nursery, kindergarten, and first-grade admissions.

Parents have until December 20 to submit online applications, after which schools will release the first list of selected students on January 17, 2025. Subsequent lists may follow based on availability.

For nursery admissions, children must be at least three years old, and the required age increases to four for kindergarten. This year, 1,741 private schools are participating in the process.

Schools on government-leased land are mandated to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from economically weaker sections, although this specific process is yet to begin.

Most schools prioritize proximity to the institution and may also favour girls, siblings of existing students, or children of single parents. While admission criteria have been established and shared online, parents remain apprehensive.

Despite government guidelines capping the registration fee at Rs 25 and making the purchase of prospectuses optional, the process remains time-consuming. Many parents spent the entire day on Thursday filling out application forms.

The nursery admission process underlines the high demand for quality education in Delhi and the extent to which parents go to secure their children's futures. For many, the coming weeks will be filled with anticipation as they await the outcome of their applications.