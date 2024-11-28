Game Lounge Empowers Its Leaders To THRIVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agnieszka Pawinska, HR Executive at Game Lounge

Game Lounge's C-Suite worked closely with Mindbeat – a pioneer in psychology-driven coaching and consulting

A Mindbeat session in progress

In collaboration with Mindbeat, all leaders at the innovative iGaming affiliate will level up through the THRIVE Leadership Programme.

Game Lounge has embarked on a dynamic new initiative designed to empower the outstanding visionaries who guide teams at the top iGaming affiliate.Developed in collaboration with business coaching experts at Mindbeat, the THRIVE Leadership Programme combines cutting-edge insights with practical, interactive training, to equip leaders at all levels of the organisation with the skills to support high-performing teams in the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of iGaming.Through THRIVE, Game Lounge aims to redefine excellence in leadership, paving the way for an innovative and agile future at the company. Rooted in its core values of innovation, inclusivity and growth, it will ensure ambitious Game Loungers are ready to lead by example, embrace change and continuously develop themselves and their teams.The THRIVE Programme kicked off earlier this year with an initial vision-setting phase, where Game Lounge's C-Suite worked closely with Mindbeat – a pioneer in psychology-driven coaching and consulting – to establish clear expectations, cultural shifts and success metrics.Following these foundational sessions, THRIVE will roll out in three phases to ensure a well-rounded learning experience, with opportunities for both group learning and individualised coaching. Directors began their development journey this year, to be followed by Heads of Departments in January, with the final phase launching in April 2025 for all remaining leaders at Game Lounge.Each phase will cover the same core training modules including Setting Up for Success, Empowered & Engaged Teams, Get to Know Your Team and Coach for Performance, combining masterclasses, one-on-one coaching sessions and three-way coaching to support the unique strengths and goals of each participant. Transparency, accountability and agility are also integral skills nurtured through the programme, aiming to shape leaders who can adapt, embrace diversity, communicate with confidence and inspire high performance through collaboration."THRIVE is more than just training; it's an investment in our leaders, empowering them to take charge, build collaborative teams and drive Game Lounge forward," shares Agnieszka Pawinska, HR Executive at Game Lounge."We're setting a new standard for leadership within Game Lounge, ensuring that every team member is not only prepared for challenges, but thrives in every situation."

