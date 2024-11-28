(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global disinfectants market reached a value of nearly $6.9 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.46% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2023 to $12 billion in 2028 at a rate of 11.89%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.20% from 2028 and reach $22.4 billion in 2033. Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), rapid urbanization, increasing demand for wastewater treatment and rising healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were strict regulations.
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectants Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the disinfectants market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. Going forward, increased consumer awareness of cleanliness and health, the rising number of infectious diseases, growing e-commerce and the increasing aging populations will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the disinfectants market in the future include export restrictions.
The disinfectants market is segmented by type into quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols and aldehyde products and other types. The alcohols and aldehyde products market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by type, accounting for 33.88% or $2.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2023-2028.
The disinfectants market is segmented by form into liquid, sprays and wipes and other forms. The liquid market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by form, accounting for 60.93% or $4.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the wipes and other forms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 13.16% during 2023-2028.
The disinfectants market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, domestic users and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, accounting for 45.04% or $3.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the domestic users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 13.11% during 2023-2028.
North America was the largest region in the disinfectants market, accounting for 32.00% or $2.2 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the disinfectants market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.37% and 16.08% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.82% and 14.61% respectively.
The global disinfectants market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.63% of the total market in 2022. Procter & Gamble Company was the largest competitor with a 3.56% share of the market, followed by 3M Company with 1.66%, Getinge AB with 1.37%, The Clorox Company with 0.92%, Kimberly-Clark Corporation with 0.79%, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA with 0.37%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc with 0.28%, Ecolab Inc. with 0.24%, SC Johnson Professional USA Inc. with 0.23% and Hindustan Unilever Limited with 0.21%.
The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by type will arise in the alcohols and aldehyde products segment, which will gain $2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The disinfectants market size will gain the most in France at $849.4 million.
Market-trend-based strategies for the disinfectants market include focus on developing innovative product solutions such as quaternary disinfectant cleaners, increasing funding and investments, developing innovative nanotechnology solutions, developing innovative disinfection solutions such as cororid hand and surface disinfectants and developing air sanitizer sprays. Player-adopted strategies in the disinfectants market include focus on strengthening operational capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the disinfectants companies to focus on innovative quaternary disinfectant cleaners, focus on strategic investments for market expansion, focus on nanotechnology innovation for enhanced disinfection, focus on innovative solutions for healthcare disinfection, focus on innovative air sanitizer solutions for comprehensive sanitation, focus on alcohols and aldehyde products and quaternary ammonium compounds segments, focus on fastest growing segments for disinfectants market expansion, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on diversifying distribution channels for market expansion, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on rapidly expanding domestic users and hospitals segments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 302
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $6.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $22.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Major Market Trends
Expanding Portfolio of Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaners Increasing Investments to Develop New Products and Expand Market Presence Innovative Nanotechnology Solutions to Revolutionize the Disinfectants Industry Focus on Innovative Advanced Disinfectants Solutions with High-Quality Ingredients Advanced Air Sanitizer Sprays for Comprehensive Sanitation Solutions
Markets Covered:
Type: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds; Peracetic Acid; Chlorine Compounds; Hydrogen Peroxide; Alcohols and Aldehyde Products; Other Types Form: Liquid; Sprays; Wipes and Other Forms End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Domestic Users; Other End Users
Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
Procter & Gamble Company 3M Company Getinge AB Clorox Company Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
Solenis Acquired Diversey Holdings Schulke & Mayr Acquired Vesismin Health Solenis Acquired Clearon Corp STERIS Plc Acquired Cantel Medical Corp Christeyns Acquired Grijspeerdt
Companies Featured
Procter & Gamble Company 3M Company Getinge AB The Clorox Company Kimberly-Clark Corporation Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Ecolab Inc. SC Johnson Professional USA Inc. Hindustan Unilever Limited Rossari Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) Unilever Kao Corporation Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd Nice Group Co., Ltd Lonkey Industrial Co., Ltd Beijing Blue Moon Technology Development Co Ltd Godrej Consumer Products Limited Jyothy Laboratories Limited Lion Corporation Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Nissin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Whiteley Corporation SCA Hygiene Australasia PT. Sayap Mas Utama PT. Dwi Mitra Sejati Sentosa PT. Bukit Muria Jaya PT. Megasurya Mas PT. Vorindo Prima Jaya Laboratoires Anios Laboratoires Chemineau Laboratoires Prodene Klin Schulke & Mayr GmbH Neogen Corporation Laboratoire AGECOM Laboratoires Ceetal Bode Chemie GmbH Laboratorios Ovejero S.A. Laboratorios Ordesa S.L Laboratorios Maverick S.L Laboratorios Syva S.A Laboratorios Virens S.A Diversey Biolab AB Bactiguard Holding AB Hartmann Group Cleantech Scandinavia AB BASF SE Lonza Group Procter & Gamble Rottapharm Madaus Neva cosmetics Rostov Medical University Bionet Biotek ZAO Ametek Chemical Company SRL ROMCARBON S.A Romvac Company SA SC LYSI Pharma SA SC PROVET Veterinary SRL Miraculum S.A Chemnovatic Sp. z o.o Chemax Pharma Sp. z o.o KRUSE sp. z o.o Alkaloid Polska Sp. z o.o Elmarco s.r.o Avantor Performance Materials s.r.o. Koprivnice Disinfectants CHEMKA Spol ICZ Sasol Limited Lysol Certol Johnson & Johnson Bio-Cide International Inc. Cardinal Health Inc. Steris plc Clorox Company Peroxidos do Brasil Limpidus Cantel Medical Colonial Chemical ME Arabia AFA-Giene. Cleanpro Diversey South Africa (Pty) Ltd Ecolab South Africa BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hypochlor African Health Sciences (AHS) Chemiron International Limited Hart Agro Chemicals Ltd KAPA Oil Refineries Limited Chloride Exide Kenya Limited Ecochem Africa Limited Orbit Chemical Industries Ltd Picfare Industries Ltd Nabaki Afrika Ltd Hospitals Supply Company El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company (NPC)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Disinfectants Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108936362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.