This report describes and explains the disinfectants market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. Going forward, increased consumer awareness of cleanliness and health, the rising number of infectious diseases, growing e-commerce and the increasing aging populations will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the disinfectants market in the future include export restrictions.



The disinfectants market is segmented by type into quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols and aldehyde products and other types. The alcohols and aldehyde products market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by type, accounting for 33.88% or $2.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2023-2028.

The disinfectants market is segmented by form into liquid, sprays and wipes and other forms. The liquid market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by form, accounting for 60.93% or $4.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the wipes and other forms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 13.16% during 2023-2028.

The disinfectants market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, domestic users and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, accounting for 45.04% or $3.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the domestic users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 13.11% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the disinfectants market, accounting for 32.00% or $2.2 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the disinfectants market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.37% and 16.08% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.82% and 14.61% respectively.

The global disinfectants market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.63% of the total market in 2022. Procter & Gamble Company was the largest competitor with a 3.56% share of the market, followed by 3M Company with 1.66%, Getinge AB with 1.37%, The Clorox Company with 0.92%, Kimberly-Clark Corporation with 0.79%, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA with 0.37%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc with 0.28%, Ecolab Inc. with 0.24%, SC Johnson Professional USA Inc. with 0.23% and Hindustan Unilever Limited with 0.21%.

The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by type will arise in the alcohols and aldehyde products segment, which will gain $2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The disinfectants market size will gain the most in France at $849.4 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the disinfectants market include focus on developing innovative product solutions such as quaternary disinfectant cleaners, increasing funding and investments, developing innovative nanotechnology solutions, developing innovative disinfection solutions such as cororid hand and surface disinfectants and developing air sanitizer sprays. Player-adopted strategies in the disinfectants market include focus on strengthening operational capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the disinfectants companies to focus on innovative quaternary disinfectant cleaners, focus on strategic investments for market expansion, focus on nanotechnology innovation for enhanced disinfection, focus on innovative solutions for healthcare disinfection, focus on innovative air sanitizer solutions for comprehensive sanitation, focus on alcohols and aldehyde products and quaternary ammonium compounds segments, focus on fastest growing segments for disinfectants market expansion, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on diversifying distribution channels for market expansion, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on rapidly expanding domestic users and hospitals segments.

