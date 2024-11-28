Johnny Joorfetz Of Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an extraordinary journey from personal struggles with addiction to becoming a transformative force in the world of addiction and recovery, Johnny Joorfetz and his friends are striving to reshape the landscape of life after residential with their non-profit organization called Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation.

John Joorfetz's approach to recovery is informed by his personal experience with substance use, alcoholism, and mental challenges starting from a young age.“I didn't know how to help myself, and my family didn't know how to help me,” he reflects. This profound realization fuels his determination to guide and support those navigating similar struggles, recognizing that recovery is a personal journey, but you don't have to do it alone.

Johnny Joorfetz is the CEO and a co-founder of the Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established on Valentine's Day earlier this year. Alongside co-founders Jody Penton and Chris Grothe, Joorfetz is committed to providing continuity of care for individuals transitioning out of residential treatment. The foundation covers a gamut of needs including sober living arrangements, life coaching, case management, peer-support, and transportation for essential activities, regardless of the individual's financial abilities.

The Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation strives to prevent the bleak prospect of homelessness or returning to a toxic living environment that many individuals face upon leaving treatment. As Joorfetz succinctly puts it,“Addiction is one of the greatest wars of our time, and our role is to support those willing to fight.”

Joorfetz's own addiction battle began at the age of 15, prompted by personal trauma and a lack of coping mechanisms, despite his stable upbringing. His transformative journey from rock bottom to sobriety has been driven by a spiritual awakening and a newfound purpose in serving others. Active listening, he emphasizes, has been an invaluable skill in his roles, allowing him to connect deeply with those in need.

His advice for those entering sober living is unequivocal:“Get a sponsor and go to meetings. Working the 12 steps is crucial, but everyone's path might look different.”

Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation has already started changing lives. From individuals who were once on the brink of homelessness to veterans rebuilding their lives, the foundation ensures that each person's recovery journey is met with personalized care and resources.

“Our goal is not just to provide immediate assistance but to empower individuals to become the most authentic version of themselves,” says Joorfetz. The foundation's future plans include launching a capital fundraising campaign to stabilize and further its mission, ultimately aiming to become Mississippi's first Recovery Community Organization (RCO).

With unwavering focus, Joorfetz aims to address the addiction crisis through helping individuals find the recovery resources that meet their particular need. He recognizes the complexity of the crisis, especially in light of the ongoing opioid epidemic exacerbated by the prevalence of fentanyl. The Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation are steadfast in their beliefs, in that helping individuals to continue to work on their recovery is the most effective solution to end the constant revolving door that many people struggle with. Just like those in recovery, they can't do it alone either. To learn more on how to donate to Magnolia Recovery and Wellness Foundation, please go to .

Close Up Radio will feature Johnny Joorfetz in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, December 2nd at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, December 11th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Johnny Joorfetz and Magnolia Recovery Wellness Foundation, please visit

