Top Tech PR Agency JPR Media Group Celebrates 10 Years In Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Tech PR Agency JPR Group has surpassed 10 years of being an established London tech PR agency.

JPR Media Group's top tech PR clients have included a restaurant payment app that changed into a concierge app called Velocity, an shopping and entertainment app called OOOOO and a premium insurance app launched by insurance company PremFina called iFaaS.

JPR Media Group creates bespoke brand strategies, marketing activations, product launches, events, product testing, and brand collaborations.

JPR Media Group has secured top tech PR features and interviews within Sky TV (Ian King show), BBC TV, Wall Street Journal and Financial Times among many others.

During Covid-19, technology became an even more obvious tool to tell stories, facilitate business, educate, and communicate. With JPR Media Group's tech PR client OOOOO app, Busking TV launched as a way for musicians to make money whilst music spaces and concert halls were closed. Busking TV was featured on BBC TV, BBC Radio, and within The Times and Oxford Mail.

Jessica Patterson, CEO at JPR Media Group, said:“We are delighted to reach this milestone and would like to thank everyone who has helped us to get here.

Tangible experiences trying products is an integral part of writing tech PR reviews and features. Building engaging tech PR stories focusing on the journey of the founder, incorporating amazing tech facts from leading experts, and giving tech PR journalists insight into the background of the people behind the products is important for tech press.

Great tech PR stories focus on the creator story as there are so many amazing people in technology that have come from a different sector or created a tech company out of a need in the market or a passion.”

Established for ten years, JPR Media Group has had over 100 clients by word-of-mouth from all over the world. Including technology PR , JPR Media Group has worked with a wide range of sectors including art, insurance, luxury travel and interior design.

For more information, visit

COMPANY: JPR Media Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT Jessica Patterson EMAIL: ...