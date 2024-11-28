Ukraine Ready To Hold Second Peace Summit In Near Future Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that Ukraine is ready to hold the Second Peace Summit in the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, he made this statement during his speech at the forum "Diplomacy Today: Ukraine's Role in Global Politics."

"Thanks to active work with our partners, a joint framework has already been developed, which will form the basis for the Second Peace Summit, and Ukraine is ready to hold it in the near future," emphasized Yermak.

He reminded that the first inaugural Peace Summit took place in June in the Swiss town of Bürgenstock.

beto

"It became a truly historic event, which brought together more than 100 countries and international organizations. This is our joint success," stated the Head of the President's Office.

He assured that Ukraine's support base continues to grow - spanning from North America to Africa, from Europe to Asia.

"This once again proves that the values of freedom and democracy have no borders," noted Yermak.

As Ukrinform reported, the First Peace Summit concluded on June 16 at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. The final communiqué reflected the summit participants' positions on three issues: nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues. The communiqué of the summit is open for further participation.